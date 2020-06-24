Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave  New Packaging And Sotck Ima
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,017
Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave  New Packaging And Sotck Ima


Via In Demand Toys*we can share for you new packaging and stock images of the upcoming*Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Prime, Megatron &#38; Soundwave. This non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series, will be released as a Walmart exclusive in the US market. The new images gives us a closer look at the figures and all the extra accessories included as well as the front and back of the packaging. A very nice presentation featuring a cool art of each character. Interested in these new line of action figures? Don’t forget that this collection &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave  New Packaging And Sotck Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Fansproject Function-X Lot Weirdwolf And Mindwipe
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers G1 Menasor brand new - Complete and in Original Box
Transformers
Transformers Jetfire G1 in Box, good condition, from Bandai. w French RARE
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Vintage Original 1985 Poster
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.