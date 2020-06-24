|
Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave New Packaging And Stock Images
*we can share for you new packaging and stock images of the upcoming*Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Prime, Megatron & Soundwave. This non-transforming 20 dollar action figure line
, similar to Marvel Legends or Black Series, will be released as a Walmart exclusive in the US market. The new images gives us a closer look at the figures and all the extra accessories included as well as the front and back of the packaging. A very nice presentation featuring a cool art of each character. Interested in these new line of action figures? Don’t forget that this collection » Continue Reading.
