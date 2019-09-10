|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 4
Takara Tomy Mall Website
*has uploaded the the*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 4. The battle between Star Convoy and King Poseidon/Piranacon continues. The Seacon combiner (formed with four Gulf (Skalor) clones attacks Star Convoy, but he manages to destroy his arms. A new horde of several Lobclaw (Nautilator) And Kraken (Seawing) clones attack Star Convoy, while King Poseidon/Piranacon use one of each clones to replace his destroyed arms. The battle is far from its end. You can download this comics as a pdf file from Takara Tomy Mall website here
. If you missed part 1, you » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.