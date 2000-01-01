Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
View Poll Results: If you could buy just 1, which would it be?
Set of 3 Yes Model Coneheads (Ramjet, Thrust, Dirge) 0 0%
Weijiang Omega Supreme 1 8.33%
DX9 Omega Supreme 3 25.00%
Hasbro Predaking 3 25.00%
Masterpiece Soundwave 5 41.67%
Old Today, 09:07 AM   #1
ngnaw
Beasty
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 309
If you could buy just 1...
If you could buy just 1, which would it be? Poll above. Please keep in mind that the amount of space is limited here.
__________________
My Feedback Thread
Last edited by ngnaw; Today at 09:13 AM.
ngnaw is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:26 AM   #2
Pascal
Translaterminator
Pascal's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 16,410
Re: If you could buy just 1...
Predaking, more bang for your buck.
__________________
Coming soon: Rescue Bots Knight Watch Optimus Prime, Studio Series DLX Bumblebee, Studio Series DLX Stinger, Generation GT-02 Megatron, Generation Toy GT-10 Optimus Primal.
Pascal is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:49 AM   #3
Supernova
Second star to the right
Supernova's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,044
Re: If you could buy just 1...
Definitely Predaking. It's the best fit for my collection (based on the other options).
__________________
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.

Transformers and Other Stuff For Sale

My Feedback Thread
Supernova is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #4
Grimlock4Prime
Alternator
Grimlock4Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Burlington, On
Posts: 921
Re: If you could buy just 1...
Not Soundwave, but only because I have one ready. Otherwise that'd be my choice. Of the remaining choices, one of the Omega Supremes I suppose.
__________________
*Witty and/or informative signature here*
My sales thread!
Grimlock4Prime is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:11 AM   #5
Collectingtoys
Generation 1
Collectingtoys's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 47
Re: If you could buy just 1...
Still new to learning about these 3rd party created Transformers, just looked up both Omega Supremes and they look darn freakin’ incredible!!!

I’d luv to have both of them, prices seem kinda of reasonable based on their sizes. The challenge would be having the real estate to display & play with them.

Both the Omega Supremes are amazing, buy them both!
__________________
My Feedback
Collectingtoys is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:11 AM   #6
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,725
Re: If you could buy just 1...
The only thing I can vote for is WJ Omega
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
