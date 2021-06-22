Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Rise of the Beasts Press Release and Logo Revealed


Earlier today Hasbro and Paramount officially revealed the next Transformers movie to be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.* See our coverage of the virtual event here.* Now we have our first official tag line and the official logo.* Read on to check it out.** The film drops about 1 year from today, June 24th, 2022! TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS TITLE AND FIRST OFFICIAL PLOT DETAILS CONFIRMED DURING PRODUCTION KICKOFF EVENT!* THE VIRTUAL EVENT FEATURED A CONVERSATION WITH DIRECTOR STEVEN CAPLE JR. AND PRODUCER LORENZO DI BONAVENTURA WITH SPECIAL APPEARANCES BY STARS ANTHONY RAMOS AND DOMINIQUE FISHBACK &#187; Continue Reading.

Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Re: Transformers Rise of the Beasts Press Release and Logo Revealed
They've gone back to the "angry eyes" symbol?
