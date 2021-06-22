Marcotron Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2013 Location: Canada Posts: 433

Re: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Officially Announced It sounds like the Decepticons will have the same tacked on role as in Last Knight. For the life of me, I can't remember what Megatron and his gang's purpose in that movie was. It just sounds like Decepticons are mentioned, but don't have a huge role, the movie will likely focus on the Horrorcons like Lockdown was the main baddy of the 4th movie and Galvatron and gang were just there.



So Terrorcons are Nightbird and Scourge, sounds like a fun mishmash of characters. I expect to see a fight between Arcee and Nightbird.



There's a lot of unknowns here, but from a story perspective, it'll be hopefully be better than the last 3 or 4 Bay movies. The one where Spock went nuts, the one with the dinobots for some reason, the one with Anthony Hopkins for some reason. Which one had Squeeks? When an entire character can be asked "why are you here?" and the answer is "I don't know" they shouldn't be in the movie.



Bumblebee was good though. So I hope this movie will continue that trend.