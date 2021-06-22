Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Officially Announced


Today, TFW2005 got invited to a special announcement event by Paramount Pictures. During the event, we were briefed on… Transformers: Rise of the Beasts The 7th live-action movie by Hasbro, eOne, and Paramount Pictures. The events of the movie will take place in the year 1994. Location? Peru. On-location shooting will take place in Machupicchu and Canada. Canada will stand in for Brooklyn, New York. But, we didn’t even get to the best parts yet. Check it out, after the jump. Warning! Spoilers! Note: We will update this post with more notes we’ve written down. Check back once in a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Officially Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 04:07 PM   #2
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Re: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Officially Announced
Looking forward to the toyline. If Arcee is done well I might have a replacement for my T30 version (always preferred motorcycle Arcees to cars, so a version with a motorcycle altmode and a G1 robot mode would be ideal.) An original-mould Nightbird would also be nice. I'd been thinking of tracking down one of the existing retool versions, but I think I'll wait now.


I'll probably still buy Kingdom Airrazor if I see it on sale, just in case the new version isn't any good (I held off on paying full proce since I don't like the slab of robot parts in altmode or the weird paintjob on the eyes in robot mode,) but I'll keep it in its package so that I can easily re-sell it if necessary. I always preferred the idea of beast-shaped mechanical altmodes to realistic beast-modes.


I'm surprised that they aren't using Cheetor or Blackarachnia. They've always been the "evergreen" Beast Wars characters.
Old Today, 04:17 PM   #3
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Officially Announced
*raises eyebrow*
Old Today, 04:32 PM   #4
Marcotron
Beast Machine
Re: Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Officially Announced
It sounds like the Decepticons will have the same tacked on role as in Last Knight. For the life of me, I can't remember what Megatron and his gang's purpose in that movie was. It just sounds like Decepticons are mentioned, but don't have a huge role, the movie will likely focus on the Horrorcons like Lockdown was the main baddy of the 4th movie and Galvatron and gang were just there.

So Terrorcons are Nightbird and Scourge, sounds like a fun mishmash of characters. I expect to see a fight between Arcee and Nightbird.

There's a lot of unknowns here, but from a story perspective, it'll be hopefully be better than the last 3 or 4 Bay movies. The one where Spock went nuts, the one with the dinobots for some reason, the one with Anthony Hopkins for some reason. Which one had Squeeks? When an entire character can be asked "why are you here?" and the answer is "I don't know" they shouldn't be in the movie.

Bumblebee was good though. So I hope this movie will continue that trend.
