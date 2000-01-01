Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:31 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,914
RBA Hoist Command Center Review
So, because it was given on loan, let's do something completely different to kick off summer with brightly colored Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Hoist Command Center!

https://youtu.be/nS0ErDeR1o8
