IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for September 2018
IDW have released their September 2018 solicitations catalog
. This September we have some great titles ahead: Star Trek Vs Transformers #1 – Cover A:*Philip Murphy.*Philip Murphy’s A & B covers connect to form an amazing heroes and villains image! Star Trek Vs Transformers #1 – Cover B:*Philip Murphy.*Philip Murphy’s A & B covers connect to form an amazing heroes and villains image! Optimus Prime #24 – Cover A: Kei Zama Optimus Prime #24 – Cover B: Andrew Griffith. Unicron is approaching and Optimus Prime and the Autobots have to act. Transformers Bumblebee Movie Prequel TP From Cybertron Love – » Continue Reading.
