Today, 08:58 AM
BigWillay
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Richmond Hill
WereDragon EX
Great guy to do business with. Sold him a siege Jetfire a while back with the SL upgrade kit. Was very understanding due to some shipping issues. But payment was prompt and great communication throughout! Would definitely do business with him again!
