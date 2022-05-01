Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,200
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon And Age Of Extinction Micro Machines Sample Products R


Recently, the Transformers Micro Machines line was officially revealed with product offerings from Transformers 2007 and Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen. It just so happens that members from several Facebook groups have gotten their hands on even more upcoming products from the line. To be specific, now we have confirmations of Transformers: Dark Of The Moon and Transformers: Age Of Extinction Micro Machines. Transformers: Dark Of The Moon Topspin Leadfoot Roadbuster Sentinel Prime Crankcase / Crowbar A possible new Optimus Prime repaint A possible Ratchet repaint Transformers: Age Of Extinction Crosshairs Galvatron Knight Optimus Prime (Western Star “5700 OP”) Other &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Dark Of The Moon And Age Of Extinction Micro Machines Sample Products Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



