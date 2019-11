GotBot Crossover Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,415

G1 Micromaster Anti-Aircraft Base (W/ Spaceshot and Blackout)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ogyp...ature=youtu.be When most folks think of Blackout, they likely don't think of him paired with Spaceshot and much less associate him with a Micromaster base, never the less, here is is with, arguably, the best base and one of which the Decepticons can be proud! Plus, I take a look at "Decepticon town"