|
Hailee Steinfield Reveals Charlie Watson Character
Production for The Bumblebee Movie is at a great start and thanks to Hailee Steinfield herself – we have our first look at Charlie Watson, being played by…well…Hailee Steinfield. The image was released via twitter
and we now have an idea of how the character will look in the upcoming movie. Previous articles revealed that Hailee’s character will play a tomboy that works as a mechanic after school and today’s reveal is accurate to the characters earlier descpription. Sporting a Motorhead T-shirt, ripped jeans, and zebra patterned Nike’s, Steinfield character “Charlie Watson” is ready for action. Check » Continue Reading.
