And we are back with our usual round up of*concept art images of The Last Knight. This time we have another great set of images to share with you like Transformers The Last Knight Concept Art: Megatron, Onslaught & Landscapes. As usual, thanks to all members of our 2005 Boards for sharing these great images. You can find the pictures on the next threads: – Megatron Fire By Josh Nizzi
. Believe it or not, this idea considered Megatron throwing fire by his mouth. – Onslaught Back By Josh Nizzi
. While he didn’t have a lot of screening, Josh » Continue Reading.
