Today, 06:08 PM #1 chaingunsofdoom Wrecker Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 2,301 WM Cyberverse Rollbacks in-store



https://imgur.com/a/BZm2Ujh



The OP Arc was down to $39. Warrior ($14.97), Ultra ($24.97) and 1-steps ($9.97) had tags.



As I mentioned in our AB sightings thread, I took one to a price checker and it was full price still, so either the computers were not updated yet or the signs are out early?



Anyone see this at another WM? A WM here today had Rollback signs over almost all Cyberverse figures:The OP Arc was down to $39. Warrior ($14.97), Ultra ($24.97) and 1-steps ($9.97) had tags.As I mentioned in our AB sightings thread, I took one to a price checker and it was full price still, so either the computers were not updated yet or the signs are out early?Anyone see this at another WM?



Only Op ($39) and deluxe/warrior with the extra armor were on sale ($9). Picked up Shockwave with satellite, passed on OP, although I was tempted.

