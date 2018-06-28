Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Verizon Shutting Down Video Streaming App Go90


Thanks to our very own newsie AzT for sharing an article from The Hollywood Reporter that confirms that Verizon is Shutting Down their Video Streaming App Go90. Hasbro announced new CG-animated cartoons produced by Machinima back in 2016, and we had three shows so far that are known as the Prime Wars Trilogy. It was kind of unexpected the decision to release the first series: Combiner Wars only via Verizon's Go90 platform in the U.S. The following series Titans Return and the latest Power Of The Primes were also exclusive to Go90. After almost three years, Verizon has finally announced that they are shutting down

The post Verizon Shutting Down Video Streaming App Go90 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



