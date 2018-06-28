|
Verizon Shutting Down Video Streaming App Go90
Thanks to our very own newsie AzT for sharing an article from The Hollywood Reporter
*that confirms that*Verizon is Shutting Down their Video Streaming App Go90. Hasbro announced new*CG-animated cartoons produced by Machinima back in 2016, and we had three shows so far that are known as the Prime Wars Trilogy. It was kind of unexpected the decision to release the first series:*Combiner Wars*only via*Verizon’s Go90 platform in the U.S. The following series Titans Return and the latest Power Of The Primes were also exclusive to Go90. After almost three years, Verizon has finally announced that they are shutting down » Continue Reading.
The post Verizon Shutting Down Video Streaming App Go90
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.