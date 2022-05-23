Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Minerva


Via Twitter user @TransformRobots*we have our possible first look at the new*Transformers Legacy Minerva. This figure is a white and red redeco of the Legacy Elita-1 mold with a new head inspired by Minerva from the G1 Japanese Masterforce cartoon. We have images in robot and alt mode and comparison pics next to Elita-1. It’s still unclear, but it seems Minerva doesn’t have a Headmaster gimmick like her original G1 toy. She’s also rumored in our boards to be a*Walgreens exclusive in the US. See the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Minerva appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Possible First Look At Transformers Legacy Minerva
Ohmygod it's perf-

*not a headmaster*

-DAMN IT
