Via Twitter user @TransformRobots
*we have our possible first look at the new*Transformers Legacy Minerva. This figure is a white and red redeco of the Legacy Elita-1 mold
with a new head inspired by Minerva from the G1 Japanese Masterforce cartoon. We have images in robot and alt mode and comparison pics next to Elita-1. It's still unclear, but it seems Minerva doesn't have a Headmaster gimmick like her original G1 toy. She's also rumored in our boards to be a Walgreens exclusive in the US.
.
