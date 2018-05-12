Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,254

Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 2 Released in the UK



We’ve got word that the next two Power of the Primes Prime Masters have hit UK retail. Prime Masters Wave 2 introduces Alpha Trion and Alchemist Prime – aka Pretender suits Landmine and Submarauder. The pair are turning up in Asda stores, with both reports so far coming from Derby in England. Thanks to TFW2005 member Scott_XIII for the first tip, and returner for confirming it with a photo. Happy hunting, everyone!



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.