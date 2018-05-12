Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 2 Released in the UK


We’ve got word that the next two Power of the Primes Prime Masters have hit UK retail. Prime Masters Wave 2 introduces Alpha Trion and Alchemist Prime – aka Pretender suits Landmine and Submarauder. The pair are turning up in Asda stores, with both reports so far coming from Derby in England. Thanks to TFW2005 member Scott_XIII for the first tip, and returner for confirming it with a photo. Happy hunting, everyone!

The post Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 2 Released in the UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



