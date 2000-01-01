All figures have been opened, displayed in robot mode, and have been stored in original packaging. All figures include all accessories, instructions, and collector cards unless otherwise noted.
MMC RMX-01 Jaguar - $200 (has some box damage, figure is mint)
MMC RMX-06/07 Furor/Riot - $300 for the set, will not separate.
Takara Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave - $200 (Missing "sensor" accessory)
Will sell all 3 MMC tapes for $460, and with Soundwave for $620.
Takara Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron - $320
Spark Toys ST 02 Spartacus War Within Megatron - $250
MP-01 Optimus Prime Loose - I think this is the Hasbro version, no instructions or packaging. Includes all accessories - $130
Will ship at buyer's expense. Open to reasonable offers.
Pictures available here:
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1511282218