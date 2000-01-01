Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:03 PM
kdj771
Transformers Masterpiece, Third Party, MMC
All figures have been opened, displayed in robot mode, and have been stored in original packaging. All figures include all accessories, instructions, and collector cards unless otherwise noted.

MMC RMX-01 Jaguar - $200 (has some box damage, figure is mint)

MMC RMX-06/07 Furor/Riot - $300 for the set, will not separate.

Takara Masterpiece MP-13 Soundwave - $200 (Missing "sensor" accessory)

Will sell all 3 MMC tapes for $460, and with Soundwave for $620.

Takara Masterpiece MP-36 Megatron - $320

Spark Toys ST 02 Spartacus War Within Megatron - $250

MP-01 Optimus Prime  Loose - I think this is the Hasbro version, no instructions or packaging. Includes all accessories - $130

Will ship at buyer's expense. Open to reasonable offers.

Pictures available here:
https://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details...dId=1511282218
