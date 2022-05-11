Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker In-Hand Images
Thanks to Hasbro designer Sam Smith, via his Instagram account, have shared some great in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker. We have some great shots of the newest Bumblebee Movie Seeker under natural light for you to appreciate all details and deco. Just be aware that some of the pics show Thundercracker holding Studio Series Soundwave gun. We have pictures in robot mode, alt mode and group shots next to the other Bumblebee Movie Seekers. See all the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!