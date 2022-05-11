Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,255
Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker In-Hand Images


Thanks to Hasbro designer Sam Smith, via his Instagram account, have shared some great in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker. We have some great shots of the newest Bumblebee Movie Seeker under natural light for you to appreciate all details and deco. Just be aware that some of the pics show Thundercracker holding Studio Series Soundwave gun. We have pictures in robot mode, alt mode and group shots next to the other Bumblebee Movie Seekers. See all the images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:35 PM   #2
RansakWORK
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 159
Re: Transformers Studio Series SS-89 Bumblebee Movie Thundercracker In-Hand Images
My response was a little too tongue in cheek so had to remove it lol
Last edited by RansakWORK; Today at 05:41 PM.
RansakWORK is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.