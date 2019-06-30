Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:24 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,967
IDW Transformers Exclusives For San Diego Comic-Con 2019


Bleeding Cool is providing us with a list of IDW exclusive prints for*San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 Convention Variant Transformers GI Joe Quintessial Collection Signed Limited Edition Hardcover Star Trek vs. Transformers TP Animated Art Convention Variant You can check out additional info regarding the above issues, after the jump. Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 Convention Variant Pick up this exclusive Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 variant cover with a TOP SECRET design to be unveiled at the convention! Prime gets Slimed as Ghostbusters and Transformers each celebrate their 35th anniversary, with this convention cover by Ghostbusters artist Dan Schoening. Price: $10 Transformers GI &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Transformers Exclusives For San Diego Comic-Con 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
