IDW Transformers Exclusives For San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Bleeding Cool is providing us with a list of IDW exclusive prints for*San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 Convention Variant Transformers GI Joe Quintessial Collection Signed Limited Edition Hardcover Star Trek vs. Transformers TP Animated Art Convention Variant You can check out additional info regarding the above issues, after the jump. Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 Convention Variant Pick up this exclusive Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 variant cover with a TOP SECRET design to be unveiled at the convention! Prime gets Slimed as Ghostbusters and Transformers each celebrate their 35th anniversary, with this convention cover by Ghostbusters artist Dan Schoening. Price: $10 Transformers GI