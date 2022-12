savagephil Beast Machine Join Date: Dec 2012 Location: toronto Posts: 469

Random question Hey guys just a question, I have an extra haslab victory Leo, I got for a replacement, he is brand new, but have the shoulder cannons, which I needed replaced. Basically one of them, needs a 3d printed tab piece so it can tab in the back of victory Leo.



Anyone know what just victory Leo would go for , for selling purposes?