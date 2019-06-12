Toy Book Magazine has posted some tidbits regarding*Super Impulse corporation’s World’s Smallest Transformers toyline. In fact, the magazine is the original source of the images we saw a few days back
. Therefore, we now have with us, the un-cropped, un-filtered images of the toys as well. According to Toy Book, the first wave will consist of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Starscream. A product listing on Deep Discount
also reveals the release date as well as the price. Each figure will be priced at $13.00*and the*fist wave will be available on July 31st, 2019. You can check out the » Continue Reading.
