Super_Megatron
Netflix?s Transformers: War For Cybertron Delayed


“When is*Netflix’s Transformers: War For Cybertron airing?” This has been a recurrent question among fans in recent days. The series was supposed to start by June this year, but days passed by and there was no concrete information about it. Linsay Rousseau, voice of Elita-1 in the series, was kind to comment about the War For Cybertron release date via her Instagram account. “I wish I knew. It was supposed to be June but due to the quarantine they didnt finish the foreign dubs for the show. They are working on those now. Netflix is requiring that all foreign &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Netflix’s Transformers: War For Cybertron Delayed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



