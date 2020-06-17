|
Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Thunderhowl And Warrior Class Mega Axe Attack Opt
Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17,*we have new stock images of the*Transformers Cyberverse Ultra Class Thunderhowl And Warrior Class Mega Axe Attack Optimus Prime. Ultra Class Thunderhowl images come via NDA-Toys website
*revealing a new mold which also features the “Energon Armor” gimmick of recent toys of the same class size. He transforms into a mechanical wolf. This is different mold compared to the Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure Thunderhowl. Additionally, we have images of the upcoming Warrior class*Mega Axe Attack Optimus Prime*via friend site and sponsor Entertainment Earth
. This is another new mold which transform into a Cybertronian truck.
