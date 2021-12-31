Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
"The Most Beautiful Night Of 2021 Bilibili Party" Live Concert Featuring Transformers


We have a very nice video to share with you thanks to Chinese video platform Bilibili. They have organized an impressive live concert to celebrate the end of 2021 featuring several Chinese artists and brands. The event, called*“The Most Beautiful Night Of 2021 Bilibili Party”,*also had a special Transformers act. The video features a piano solo and showing an asteroid coming to Earth on a screen. Then we see an spectacular Bumblebee movie cosplay followed with the Transformers Prime theme played by an orchestra. Another impressive Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime cosplay enters to the scene while the orchestra plays &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 08:42 PM   #2
Collectingtoys
Re: "The Most Beautiful Night Of 2021 Bilibili Party" Live Concert Featuring Transformers
Well done costumes, really well done.

Might need those costumes to make some extra money doing children's birthday parties to pay for all the increased prices of Transformers in 2022.
