Thanks to Hobby Dengeki
and Figsoku
websites we have our first look at the new*Nendoroid G1 Starscream which was on display at Wonder Festival in Japan. This a new addition of G1 Nendoroid line of*cute ?chibi-style? renditions of the classic Transformers characters. Starscream was on display next to the previously seen Nendoroid Optimus Prime
and Megatron
and the recently revealed Nendoroid Nemesis Prime.*
Interested in this new Nendoroid? Do you think we will see the rest of the Seekers in this line? Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 » Continue Reading.
The post Nendoroid G1 Starscream Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...