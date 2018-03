Today, 10:46 PM #1 wreckage Generation 2 Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: nova scotia Posts: 101 Looking for SWTF's and Crossover figures



Like the title says, looking for complete SWTFs and crossover figures, anyone looking to sell theres, just send me a PM. Thanks



Also a resource site for identification:



Needs:

Star Wars:

AT-AT Driver to AT-AT

Boba Fett to Slave 1

Darth Maul to Sith infiltrator

Darth Vader to Death Star

Darth Vader to Sith Starfighter

Darth vader to TIE advanced (Galactic Showdown version)

Emperor Palpatine to Imperial shuttle (white version)

Emperor Palpatine to Imperial shuttle (Black verison)

Jango Fett to Slave 1

Luke Skywalker to X-Wing (Ball joint waist)

Luke Skywalker to X-Wing (ratchet waist)

Millennium Falcon to Han solo and Chewbacca

Obi-wan kenobi to Jedi Star Fighter (AOTC 2008 version)

Saesee Tiin to Jedi Starfighter (AOTC 2008 version)

Lieutenant Thire to Republic Cruiser

Ahsoka Tano to Jedi starfighter

Battle Droid Commander to AAT (Blue Version)

Battle Droid Commander to AAT (light tan verison)

Cade Bane to Xanadu Blood

Captain Rex to AT-TE

Commander Wolffe to Republic Gunship

Clone Gunner to Republic fighter tank

Clone Pilot to Republic Gunship (Crumb bomber 2009)

Clone Pilot to V-Wing (Shock Trooper Repaint)

Shock Trooper to V-wing

Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker to Star Destroyer (quad changer)

Imperial Trooper to AT-AT

Kit Fisto to Jedi Starfighter

Plo Koon to Jedi Star fighter

Tie Pilot to TIE Bomber

Yoda to Republic Shuttle

Y-Wing Pilot to Y-wing bomber



Small swtfs

Anakin skywalker ep.3 jedi star fighter

Anakin Skywalker ep. 2 jedi star fighter

Anakin Skywalker to Y-wing bomber

Clone pilot to Y-wing bomber

Darth Vader to Sith Starfighter

General Grievous to Grievous Starfighter

Obi wan Kenobi to Ep2 jedi star fighter

Obi wan Kenobi to Ep3 jedi star fighter

Saesee Tiin to Jedi Star fighter





Marvel crossovers:



Captian America

Carnage

Ghost Rider

Hulk

Hulk (Bulldozer)

Hulk (Grey)

Human Torch

Ironman (car)

Iron man (Black/War machine)

Spiderman (Car)

Spiderman (Dark blue Bike)

Spider man (Dark blue helicopter)

Spider man (bike black)

Spider man (Black car)

Spider-Man and Iron man (2 pack)

Thor

Venom

Wolverine (Blue/yellow)

Wolverine (Brown/Yellow)

Wolverine (black/grey X-force)



Iron Man 2 Concept series

Iron man (car)

Iron Man (jet)

Iron man (Humvee)

War machine (jet)

War Machine (car glow in the dark)

Iron man (jet red/silver Glow in the dark)



Mech Machines (2012)

Captain America

Iron man to (ARC Racer)

Thor to Thunder bomber





