|
Flame Toys Tarn ? Final Color Images
Flame Toys has updated their Twitter
with our first look at their upcoming Tarn in full color! The (in)famous leader of the Decepticon Justice Division comes molded in great detail, mentioning in its form every detail from his comic appearance and including his iconic dual cannons that can form one large cannon. In addition to high levels of accuracy, Tarn also shows off some of his range of articulation in these images, including the ability to rotate the cannons on his back forward a la Bruticus. No pre-order info is available for this figure yet, but stay tuned for » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Tarn – Final Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.