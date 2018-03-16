Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Flame Toys Tarn ? Final Color Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,917
Flame Toys Tarn ? Final Color Images


Flame Toys has updated their Twitter with our first look at their upcoming Tarn in full color! The (in)famous leader of the Decepticon Justice Division comes molded in great detail, mentioning in its form every detail from his comic appearance and including his iconic dual cannons that can form one large cannon. In addition to high levels of accuracy, Tarn also shows off some of his range of articulation in these images, including the ability to rotate the cannons on his back forward a la Bruticus. No pre-order info is available for this figure yet, but stay tuned for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Flame Toys Tarn – Final Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers COMBINER WARS MEGATRON Hasbro MISB NEW
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Dark of the Moon Mechtech Ultimate Optimus Prime Action...
Transformers
BOX Vtg 1984 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 Autobot JETFIRE Transformer JET FIRE 80s EUC
Transformers
BOX! Vtg 1986 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS G1 Autobot ULTRA MAGNUS Transformer 80s EUC OG
Transformers
14 2004-2005 Hasbro Transformers Figures Cybertron Primus Supreme Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Robots In Disguise Beast Wars Lot Tigerhawk Terrorsaur Megatron
Transformers
Huge Transformers Lot (28) + Guns, Weapons & Accessories *Fully Functional*

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:37 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.