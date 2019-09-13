|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II General Optimus
TFW2005 member HeroicC300 directs our Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 4 preview recon to IGN’s reveal
of two Leader cards: Autobot leader General Optimus Prime*is a 15-star card, with both his truck and bot forms. Lord Megatron, “Conqueror of Cybertron,” is a 12-star card, with bot and tank, rather than gun, forms. Check out the attached artwork for how these cards function in game, then join in the strategy discussion on the 2005 boards!
