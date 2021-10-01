|
Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Snarl, Ultra Class Sludge & Roll & Combine Wheeljack
Thanks to 2005 Board members*BattleUpSaber and*lake88*for sharing in our boards images of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Snarl, Ultra Class Sludge & Roll & Combine Wheeljack & Grimlock (Wheelgrim) in Singapore. Warrior Snarl is a new mold which is part of the new Cyberverse Wave 10 Warrior, Ultra Class* Sludge is another new mold featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick of this class, and*Wheeljack & Grimlock (Wheelgrim) 2-pack is part of the second wave of Cyberverse Roll & Combine toys. We hope this means that these toys will hit shelves in other countries soon. See all the » Continue Reading.
