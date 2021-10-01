Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Snarl, Ultra Class Sludge & Roll & Combine Wheeljack


Thanks to 2005 Board members*BattleUpSaber and*lake88*for sharing in our boards images of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Snarl, Ultra Class Sludge &#38; Roll &#38; Combine Wheeljack &#38; Grimlock (Wheelgrim) in Singapore. Warrior Snarl is a new mold which is part of the new Cyberverse Wave 10 Warrior, Ultra Class* Sludge is another new mold featuring the “Energon Armor” gimmick of this class, and*Wheeljack &#38; Grimlock (Wheelgrim) 2-pack is part of the second wave of Cyberverse Roll &#38; Combine toys. We hope this means that these toys will hit shelves in other countries soon. See all the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Snarl, Ultra Class Sludge & Roll & Combine Wheeljack & Grimlock (Wheelgrim) Found In Singapore appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



