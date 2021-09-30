|
Takara Tomy Transformers MPG Collection ? Masterpiece Shouki Color Images
We have a very fast update of our previous story
*about Takara Tomy’s new Transformers MPG collection
. The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have reuploaded the teaser image
*about a new Transformers MPG collection with just a “more info coming soon” message. Now, via*HOBBYMIZER ??? Facebook group
, we have a small image revealing our first color images of Masterpiece Shouki showing his robot, train and combiner mode. The image also features the MPG Transformers logo. It seems that the upcoming Masterpiece Trainbots and Raiden will be released under this new title. Click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
