Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,598

Transformers: The Last Knight Promotional Products At RCM Media



As you may expect, you will find*some cool items for The Last Knight at movie theaters.*This time, RCM media brings us: 170 oz. square tubs, 44 oz. cups and figurine toppers of*Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Sqweeks. You can check them after the jump and sound off at the 2005 boards.



The post







More... As you may expect, you will find*some cool items for The Last Knight at movie theaters.*This time, RCM media brings us: 170 oz. square tubs, 44 oz. cups and figurine toppers of*Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee and Sqweeks. You can check them after the jump and sound off at the 2005 boards.The post Transformers: The Last Knight Promotional Products At RCM Media appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________