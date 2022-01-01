Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,656

New Rescue Bots And Evergreen Listing Discovered



It's a new year and with it comes new toys. Thanks to the Walmart App, we've stumbled upon a new listing for two Transformers Rescue Bots – Classic Heroes Team entries and one entry for the Evergreen/Authentics line. Rescue Bots: Classic Heroes Team – Grimlock Classic Heroes Team – Optimus Primal Both products are priced at $10.99 each and may be similar to previous products from this subline. It's interesting to see Optimus Primal among the toys and this is likely due to the Rise Of The Beasts live-action movie. However, it is likely that this product will be pushed

