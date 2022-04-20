Hasbro’s designer Sam Smith, via his Instagram account
, has treated us with some great turnaround videos of the recently revealed Masterpiece Movie MPM-13 Blackout
. We have not only two 360-view videos of Blackout in robot and alt mode but an extra video featuring Scorponok. To top it all, Sam is also sharing very interesting comments about the development of the Masterpiece version of one of the most well-remembered Decepticons from the live-action movies. Not much left to say, so you click on each title to watch Blackout robot mode video, Blackout alt mode video and Scorponok video. Alternatively, » Continue Reading.
