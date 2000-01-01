Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:38 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,278
Hasbro, please don't even bother releasing this leader class
It's really too ridiculous

http://tieba.baidu.com/p/5253432317







Old Today, 09:44 PM   #2
Xtreme987
Canadian Slag
Xtreme987's Avatar
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: Tilbury, Ontario
Posts: 3,281
Re: Hasbro, please don't even bother releasing this leader class
Well front looks ok but the back kibble looks horrible.
