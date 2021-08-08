|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 01
And we start August with a pretty active sighting week. More Kingdom toys hit stores in Chile and Germany, plus some official listings in Korea. Fans in Philippines have spotted some of the laterst Kingdom and Studio Series figures plus some new Generations Selects toys. Singapore fans are lucky to have a massive rain of new toys and exclusives now available at their stores like the MPM-12 Optimus Prime and Shattered Glass Megatron and Starscream, the new Buzzworthy Bumblebee 2-packs and Beast Wars reissues. Studio Series Wave 13 Voyager And Kingdom Wave 3 Leader In Chile
*Via*<a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/tfchile/posts/10159411328724628/">Transformers Chile » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up August Week 01
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca