Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Images From The Set Round Up ? Mirage, Maximal Cave,
Courtesy of Instagram user @transformersaltmodes
*we have several images direct from the Rise Of The Beasts set in Montreal, Canada. Rise Of The Beasts Mirage Alt Mode – Additional images of Mirage’s Porsche alt mode from different angles and good quality which let us see all the details on the car. Aerial views of the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts set at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Images of the construction of a supposed “Maximal cave” on the set. Some glimpses into the interior of the “NY Museum of Archeology” set. We can spot several dinosaur bones. See all the mirrored images on » Continue Reading.
Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Images From The Set Round Up – Mirage, Maximal Cave, Arqueology Museum & More
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
