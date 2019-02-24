|
Rescue Bots Academy Whirl And Medix Spotted At Chilean Retail
Via Transformers Chile on Facebook*
we can report that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Whirl And Medix have been spotted At Chilean Retail. These new toys, from the latest Rescue Bots cartoon, are big and simple transforming figures, similar to previous Rescue Bots Megabots figures. This is our first sighting of these figures in Latin America, curiously during a time when the area doesn’t usually receive new toys.*Whirl*and*Medix*were found at Supermercado Líder (Walmart subsidiary) for 14990 Chilean Pesos ($23.03) each one. As a nice extra bonus, the*Transformers Fidget It Cube
*Bumblebee and Optimus Prime were » Continue Reading.
