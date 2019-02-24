Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots Academy Whirl And Medix Spotted At Chilean Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,231
Rescue Bots Academy Whirl And Medix Spotted At Chilean Retail


Via Transformers Chile on Facebook*we can report that the new*Rescue Bots Academy Whirl And Medix have been spotted At Chilean Retail. These new toys, from the latest Rescue Bots cartoon, are big and simple transforming figures, similar to previous Rescue Bots Megabots figures. This is our first sighting of these figures in Latin America, curiously during a time when the area doesn’t usually receive new toys.*Whirl*and*Medix*were found at Supermercado Líder (Walmart subsidiary) for 14990 Chilean Pesos ($23.03) each one. As a nice extra bonus, the*Transformers Fidget It Cube*Bumblebee and Optimus Prime were &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Rescue Bots Academy Whirl And Medix Spotted At Chilean Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Of 8
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS MasterPiece Grimlock MP-08 G1 Oversized REXIMUS PRIME *NO BOX*
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime G1 2018 Walmart Exclusive Autobots Reissue new sealed
Transformers
Transformers Iron Factory EX-12 Armored Tactical Staff - Set of 3 Figures
Transformers
Justitoys Trailer for 20th Ann. Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime MP-4
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Lot. Titans Return & Combiner Wars
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:53 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.