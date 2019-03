Today, 05:18 PM #1 backproptimusprime Mini-Con Join Date: Apr 2017 Location: Toronto Posts: 5 Is there much TF presence at Comicon Toronto 2019?



Wondering if there is much TF content at the show? And if you've been, is it fun? I've been to the TFCons and not sure I want to wait til July 12 to get my fixWondering if there is much TF content at the show? And if you've been, is it fun? Today, 05:48 PM #2 zuffyprime Fortress Maximus Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Toronto/Miss/Brampton Posts: 5,044 Re: Is there much TF presence at Comicon Toronto 2019?









You don't have to wait till July to get your fix,

There is a toy show in April 7th at the Hilton meadowvale ( same hotel as tfcon). With tons of tfs Hey there welcome to the boards. In my experience, no there is not a lot of Tf presenceYou don't have to wait till July to get your fix,There is a toy show in April 7th at the Hilton meadowvale ( same hotel as tfcon). With tons of tfs

I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts

I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs

Yeah I'd agree with Zuffy, I volunteer each year and last year I REALLY started collecting bots, didn't find much there. There's a couple here and there but you're better of going to TFCon Toronto or if you miss that FanEXPO has a bit more than TCC.

As for fun, I think it's fun good to catch up with people and wonder the show.





As for fun, I think it's fun good to catch up with people and wonder the show.

