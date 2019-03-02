Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 42,346
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series #1: WonderCon Anaheim Exclusive Su Variant Cover


As a nice companion to Timothy Lim’s ComicBooks For Kids! C2E2 exclusive cover for The World In Your Eyes Part 1, IDW Publishing will also offer a WonderCon Anaheim variant cover featuring E.J. Su’s take on Megatron, Chromia and Optimus Prime. Here’s your chance to get an exclusive EJ Su cover to the Bold New Era relaunch of Transformers #1! Only available for a limited amount of copies. Price: $10 Are you attending the convention and planning to add this to your pull list? View the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards!

The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series #1: WonderCon Anaheim Exclusive Su Variant Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



