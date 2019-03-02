|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series #1: WonderCon Anaheim Exclusive Su Variant Cover
As a nice companion to Timothy Lim’s ComicBooks For Kids! C2E2 exclusive cover
for The World In Your Eyes Part 1, IDW Publishing will also offer a WonderCon Anaheim
variant cover featuring E.J. Su’s take on Megatron, Chromia and Optimus Prime. Here’s your chance to get an exclusive EJ Su cover to the Bold New Era relaunch of Transformers #1! Only available for a limited amount of copies. Price: $10 Are you attending the convention and planning to add this to your pull list? View the artwork attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
