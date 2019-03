GotBot Cybertron Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,189

KSI Sentry Review - The Blue Alternative

https://youtu.be/9KxANQeuhJE I like Stinger. This guy has a head kinda like a vehicon and a new accessory...otherwise...it's pretty much Stinger in blue. If you too liked Stinger, you will probably like this guy. However, if you did not like Stinger then it is unlikely your opinion will change here.