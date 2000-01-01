Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:21 PM   #1
cripnite
Generation 2
Siege Voyager Sale at Canadian Tire
Siege Voyagers on instore Clearance at Canadian Tire for $24.99. Might be an opportunity to catch up on something you missed.

Canadian Tire
Old Today, 10:22 PM   #2
delrue
Generation 2
Re: Siege Voyager Sale at Canadian Tire
It's store dependent, they're not the same price at all stores and most don't have any Siege stock.
Old Today, 10:25 PM   #3
Akroyer
Nexus Maximus
Re: Siege Voyager Sale at Canadian Tire
Nothing here when I checked
Old Today, 10:46 PM   #4
Magnus
City Commander
Re: Siege Voyager Sale at Canadian Tire
Missing Classic Animation Prime and Nemesis Prime. Highly doubt they will be at CT.
Old Today, 10:51 PM   #5
delrue
Generation 2
Re: Siege Voyager Sale at Canadian Tire
Those are both exclusives so, no.
