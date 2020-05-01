|
Jada Toys Metalfigs: G1 Optimus Prime and Bumblebee With Their Blasters
Jada Toys brought the blasters along for an outside photo shoot of their incoming
4? G1 Transformers Optimus Prime and Bumblebee Metalfigs. In any war, there are calms between storms. There will be days when we lose faith. Days when our allies turn against us… but the day will never come that we forsake this planet and its people. – Optimus Prime Coming this Fall Check out the image attached to this post, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
