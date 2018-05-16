Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,277

The sinking ship that is Toys R Us has, after months of the same minor discount, has increased its store-wide sale to 30-50% of everything in the store. For some this may be too late as many stores have no doubt been cleaned out of Transformers and other big-name brands at this stage of the game, but for others this may be a good time to strike before all the good stuff is gone. The liquidation sale also includes Babies R Us, so those looking for cheap baby toys and supplies may want to act soon. While their online store



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.