Toys R Us Sale Increased to 30-50 Percent Off
The sinking ship that is Toys R Us has, after months of the same minor discount, has increased its store-wide sale to 30-50% of everything in the store. For some this may be too late as many stores have no doubt been cleaned out of Transformers and other big-name brands at this stage of the game, but for others this may be a good time to strike before all the good stuff is gone. The liquidation sale also includes Babies R Us, so those looking for cheap baby toys and supplies may want to act soon. While their online store » Continue Reading.
