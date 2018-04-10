Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade – Footage Featuring Transformers


Way back in April, we had reported the announcement of the*Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade. The event was held in Japan this past May 17th. Several characters from famous and popular movies like the Hogwarts Express, wizards and Dementors from Harry Potter, the cute little Minions, Jurassic World’s T-Rex were seen during the parade. As it was announced, Transformers was a big part of this exhibition. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Jtprime17, we have a video of this amazing parade for your viewing pleasure. The Transformers part included giant animatronics of Bumblebee and Megatron (Revenge Of The &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Universal Studios Japan Universal Spectacle Night Parade – Footage Featuring Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



