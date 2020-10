GotBot Animated Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 1,702

Top 10 Dumbest (Least Intelligent) Transformers Characters



https://youtu.be/a3NvTEeQ0fs Not everyone is gifted with brains and many Transformers characters exemplify that truth a lot. They may be loyal, they may be strong, they may even be gifted in one specific area but, overall, and based on all the fan votes counted and collected*- who are the dumbest Transformers Characters? Welp, here are the final results!