Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio  Color Sample
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,495
Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio  Color Sample


Via Y.C.H Hobby ???*we can share our first images of a color sample of the impressive*Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio. Azure Sea Studio*brings us a new and stylized Bludgeon rendition that we are sure it will please your optics.*The design is highly stylized and bulky, showing a massive warrior. Bludgeon is standing over Trypticons head and ready to take out his sword.*This statue will stand 72 cm tall and,*according the first 3D renders, an alternative exclusive*sword effect and head will be available too. A very nice modern rendition of the Decepticon samurai. According to the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Officially Licensed Bludgeon Statue By Azure Sea Studio  Color Sample appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Diaclone Devastator Constructicons KO Taiwan 1985 Figures Lot
Transformers
Transformers Megaton 2007 Movie Leader & Class Voyager 2006 MISB
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 Powermasters Optimus Prime, Hasbro Toy Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Vintage 1985 Hasbro Transformers Autobot Metroplex Takara Co. Ltd. Macau
Transformers
Vintage 1984 Hasbro Transformers Autobot Blaster G1 Boom Box
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:21 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.