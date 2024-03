stinky Machine War Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: borden, on Posts: 222

Comic Convention @ Angus Rec Centre Next weekend there is a comic convention at the Angus Rec Centre, and I was curious if anyone had gone to it before? The rec centre isn't terribly large, and the entire convention is only five hours, so it won't be anything extravagent, but just wondering if anyone else had heard of it, or were planning on attending.