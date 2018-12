Tencent Pictures: Investor and Co-Marketing Partner with Paramount for Bumblebee Movi

Following the news we first brought you earlier today of the Bumblebee movie's January 4th, 2019 debut in China, Tencent Pictures announced that it is aboard as an investor and co-marketing partner with Paramount Pictures to ensure the film's successful mainland release and the same for another picture with deep 1980s roots, the upcoming Top Gun sequel. You may remember similar partnerships forged between Weiying Technology, Dalian Wanda Group and Paramount for The Last Knight's Chinese run. From Paramount Pictures Chairman and CEO Jim Gianopulos: "We are thrilled to partner with Tencent Pictures to bring the Bumblebee origin