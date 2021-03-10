Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,248
New Walmart Exclusive Transformers Pre-Orders Upcoming!


Walmart website have updated a page giving us the heads up that new Transformers exclusive pre-orders are going live soon. There are not much details about which items will be available but only a War For Cybertron banner at this moment. These new Transformers (and other brands) exclusive items will be ready for pre-order in*March 15th at 1:00 pm ET/6:00 pm WT. Keep checking this link and stay tuned with TFW2005 for any updates.

The post New Walmart Exclusive Transformers Pre-Orders Upcoming! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Old Today, 04:37 PM   #2
Mumps
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary, AB
Posts: 3,346
Re: New Walmart Exclusive Transformers Pre-Orders Upcoming!
I predict that preorders will last 14.74 seconds.
Old Today, 04:54 PM   #3
Soundwaves
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2014
Location: Vancity
Posts: 559
Re: New Walmart Exclusive Transformers Pre-Orders Upcoming!
Walmart.com

No help for Canadians without a yankee po.
