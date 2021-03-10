New Walmart Exclusive Transformers Pre-Orders Upcoming!
Walmart website have updated a page giving us the heads up that new Transformers exclusive pre-orders are going live soon. There are not much details about which items will be available but only a War For Cybertron banner at this moment. These new Transformers (and other brands) exclusive items will be ready for pre-order in*March 15th at 1:00 pm ET/6:00 pm WT. Keep checking this link and stay tuned with TFW2005 for any updates.
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca