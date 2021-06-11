Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers 7 Montreal Location Filming Schedule And Other Info
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,651
Transformers 7 Montreal Location Filming Schedule And Other Info


We have received information on Location Filming (also known as Location Shooting) for*Transformers 7. While basic prep work, training, and Studio Filming takes place in Montreal at the moment, the cast will move on to Location Filming in early July (also in Montreal). Specifically, on the 4th of July. It is also currently planned to wrap at the end of September. We expect some sort of an official announcement on US Independence Day, as such announcements are common when Location Filming starts. Additionally, we have received information that*Patrick Kerton (pictured) will act as the Stunt Coordinator for TF7. Mr. Kerton &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers 7 Montreal Location Filming Schedule And Other Info appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Third Party iGear Mini Warriors - MW-02 - RAGER - Loose - Not Huffer
Transformers
Transformer Broken/Missing Parts Lot
Transformers
80's Vintage Transformers 1987 Hasbro Takara race car & Tomy Japan Gobots Lot
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series ( Tribute Version ) Bumblebee - ( D'occasion / Use )
Transformers
Transformer Optimus Prime Voice Changer Talking Helmet Hasbro 2006 WORKING
Transformers
G1 Transformers Transforming casettes for Soundwave
Transformers
G1 Transformers Shrapnell MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.