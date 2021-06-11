|
Transformers 7 Montreal Location Filming Schedule And Other Info
We have received information on Location Filming (also known as Location Shooting) for*Transformers 7. While basic prep work, training, and Studio Filming takes place in Montreal at the moment, the cast will move on to Location Filming in early July (also in Montreal). Specifically, on the 4th of July. It is also currently planned to wrap at the end of September. We expect some sort of an official announcement on US Independence Day, as such announcements are common when Location Filming starts. Additionally, we have received information that*Patrick Kerton (pictured) will act as the Stunt Coordinator for TF7. Mr. Kerton » Continue Reading.
